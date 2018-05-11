100 women to walk Cannes red carpet as sign of solidarity

The festival is taking place almost nine months after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Harvey Weinstein.

CANNES - One hundred women will walk the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend as a sign of solidarity.

The festival is taking place almost nine months after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Harvey Weinstein, who had been one of the festival’s most high-profile players.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux says 100 women will make their way down the famous carpet as part of a symbolic gesture to “affirm their presence” following the sexual harassment scandal that has swept across Hollywood over the past few months.

Several allegations against Weinstein are said to have taken place at different editions of Cannes over the years.

To this end, a telephone hotline has been set up so any cases of harassment or abuse can be reported.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)