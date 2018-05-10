Zim's Chinamasa urges MPs to move towards cashless society

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa told Parliament that 96% of money transactions in Zimbabwe are now done electronically.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has told Members of Parliament (MPs) to be more modern and move towards a cashless society.

He says Zimbabwe was leading the way towards becoming a cashless society. The minister was responding to criticism over the shortages of physical cash that have plagued the economy for two years now.

Zimbabweans now mostly use their cellphones or debit cards to pay for goods at shops, or fuel at service stations. But those who need cash, struggle to get it out of their banks.

MPs, including ones from the ruling party, say the government is not doing enough to stamp out illegal money changing on the streets.

