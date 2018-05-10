Zim's Chinamasa urges MPs to move towards cashless society
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa told Parliament that 96% of money transactions in Zimbabwe are now done electronically.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has told Members of Parliament (MPs) to be more modern and move towards a cashless society.
Chinamasa was responding to criticism over ongoing cash shortages. The finance minister told parliament that 96% of money transactions in Zimbabwe are now done electronically.
He says Zimbabwe was leading the way towards becoming a cashless society. The minister was responding to criticism over the shortages of physical cash that have plagued the economy for two years now.
Zimbabweans now mostly use their cellphones or debit cards to pay for goods at shops, or fuel at service stations. But those who need cash, struggle to get it out of their banks.
MPs, including ones from the ruling party, say the government is not doing enough to stamp out illegal money changing on the streets.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
This African city is turning a mountain of trash into energy
-
Coffee faces a double threat to its existence in eastern Ethiopia
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
[LISTEN] Investing in property in Africa
-
Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.