Women's groups reach out to Manana’s former employee after alleged assault

JOHANNESBURG – Various women rights organisations have reached out to Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker who's accused the African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament of assault.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still considering whether a common assault case opened by Christine Wiro should head to court after she tried to withdraw the matter fearing for her life.

The Zimbabwean woman claims that Manana pushed her down the stairs at his Fourways home at the weekend and threatened to have her deported.

Manana has denied these allegations and accused the Wiro family of trying to extort R100,000 out of him.

The Commission for Gender Equality's Jabu Baloyi says they met with Wiro on Wednesday.

“We’ve made consultation with her in terms of our Act. What we’ll be doing is, we’ll be monitoring the unfolding of this case as far as the developments are concerned. We can't reveal too much because it’s at a sensitive stage, as far as our legal team is concerned.”

Meanwhile, Congress of South African Trade Unions' Sizwe Pamla says they have offered her safe accommodation as she fears for her life.

“Give her whatever kind of assistance as a worker and as a poor person and a vulnerable person, we’ve seen this happen many times where people with money treat their domestic workers as glorified slaves.”

