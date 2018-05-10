Welshman Williams reflects on world title win – naked
The 43-year-old, who had promised to strip off if he won, beat Scotland’s John Higgins 18-16 in a dramatic final to become the event’s oldest winner for 40 years.
NEW YORK – Mark Williams stayed true to his word after clinching his third world snooker title on Monday by conducting his post-match news conference naked.
“It’s an unbelievable story, 12 months ago I was thinking of chucking it. Here I am winning the 2018 World Championships ... bollock naked,” said Williams.
“Where has it come from? Unbelievable 12 months. If I never win another tour or my form goes downhill I don’t care. I’ve just done something I thought I’d never ever do.”
The three-times world champion looked forward to returning to the Crucible next year and promised to outdo himself if he defended his title.
“I’m just looking forward to coming back next year, I’m not going to say anything stupid and end up like this but to be honest if I won this next year I’d cartwheel down here naked.”
