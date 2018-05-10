[WATCH] Man leaves hospital bed to recover phone from girlfriend
Dressed in hospital gowns, the man can be heard running out of the hospital's reception area where he located his girlfriend’s car in the parking lot.
JOHANNESBURG – A Kansas City man left his hospital bed and ran after his girlfriend who had taken his phone and gone through his messages.
And once he finds her, he immediately runs at her and screams "Hey, where my phone?"
"Don't worry bout it," the woman can be heard shouting back, as she starts up the vehicle.
The video appears to have been posted in March this year.
As she pulls out of the parking space, the man chases after the car, and then jumps onto the back the vehicle.
It is unknown what happened to the man and whether or not he got his phone.
