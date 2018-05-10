Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona to go on sale on Thursday

Stadium Management South Africa have confirmed that tickets for the much-anticipated clash between Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns and LaLiga giants Barcelona will go on sale on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Stadium Management South Africa have confirmed that tickets for the much-anticipated clash between Premier Soccer League champion Mamelodi Sundowns and La Liga giant Barcelona will go on sale on Thursday morning.

There has been very little information about the friendly match that will form part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations, but Stadium Management CEO, Jacques Grobbelaar, tweeted that tickets will go on sale on Thursday morning, despite no confirmation from Barcelona.

Grobbelaar also confirmed that the match will be played on 16 May, dismissing rumours that it would be staged a day earlier.

Tickets are priced between R40 and R550.

Sundowns and the Motsepe Foundation will also hold a press conference on Thursday morning to make another announcement regarding the fixture.

The match has already been endorsed by the Premier Soccer League and has also seen Sundowns’ CAF Champions League match against Horoya postponed until 22 May.

Kick off between Sundowns and Barcelona at the FNB Stadium will be at 18:15pm.