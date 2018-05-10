Sundowns President Motsepe confirms Barcelona match
Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the match will form part of the South African government’s Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe officially confirmed that Spanish football giants Barcelona will participate in a friendly match against the Premier Soccer League Champions at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday 16 May.
At a press conference hosted by the Motsepe Foundation and the government inter-ministerial committee, Motsepe confirmed that the match will form part of the South African government’s Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.
Motsepe said it is an honour for the Motsepe Foundation to be a part of the historic celebrations where late President Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old on 18 July 2018.
“The Motsepe Foundation and Mamelodi Sundowns are honoured to play a humble role in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations in honour of our icon who was respected and inspired people throughout the world.”
Sundowns have also had their CAF Champions League fixture with Guinea side Horoya AC moved from 15 May to 22 May to accommodate the Barcelona game.
Motsepe was mum on the arrival of the Spanish giants and which players would be on the plane to South Africa.
“It is still confidential information at the moment, but there is a contract in place that stipulates which players will be coming for this fixture.”
Tickets for the game went on sale on Monday afternoon, starting from R40 to R550 per person, in which Motsepe said that sales were going very well.
“I have also received information that the ticket sales are going very well, and we are selling about 216 tickets per minute for this exciting game.”
Stringent safety measures have also been put in place to help deal with an expected high volume of spectators that will be ascending on the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.
“There have been a series of meetings with stadium management to put in place extreme safety measures for this game. We are going to have fences put up at the stadium and categorised seating arrangements for spectators on the evening.”
Barcelona also confirmed the fixture on their official Twitter account, stating the date of the match in South Africa.
The game kicks off at 18:00 on Wednesday.
[BREAKING NEWS] Barça to play friendly in South Africa ⚽ vs @Masandawana 📅 May 16 📍 Johannesburg 📲 https://t.co/A1WiJBXvhL Full story 👇 https://t.co/eTjK8zjIIR— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2018
BREAKING! It’s champion vs champion! Mamelodi Sundowns to host La Liga champions Barcelona, in a clash of the giants! #Sundowns #DownsBarca pic.twitter.com/lV8ERJu150— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 10, 2018
