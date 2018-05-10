Stormers unchanged for Chiefs at Newlands

The team that did duty in the 29-17 victory against the Vodacom Bulls last week has been retained to face the New Zealand side at 15h05 on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck has named an unchanged matchday squad for the Vodacom Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday.

The team that did duty in the 29-17 victory against the Vodacom Bulls last week has been retained to face the New Zealand side at 15h05 on Saturday.

The Stormers will be looking to make it six straight wins at Newlands this season, following victories against the Jaguares, Blues, Reds, Rebels and Bulls.

Captain Siya Kolisi will lead a settled outfit which features 12 players with more than 50 Vodacom Super Rugby caps in the matchday squad.

Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck said that continuity at this stage of the season is invaluable.

"It is great to be able to pick the same side, but the challenge is for us to raise our standards even further to meet the next challenge. We are looking forward to playing at DHL Newlands again having put the hard work in during the week."

Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla.