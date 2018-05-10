Popular Topics
Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care after brain surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken out of Intensive care after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

FILE: Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Picture: AFP
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken out of intensive care after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Ferguson suffered a brain hemorrhage last Saturday evening and had to be rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding.

Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday night that the legendary former manager had been take out of intensive care where he was kept following the surgery.

Ferguson will continue his rehabilitation at hospital as he recovers from the surgery.

Timeline

