Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care after brain surgery
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken out of Intensive care after undergoing emergency brain surgery.
Ferguson suffered a brain hemorrhage last Saturday evening and had to be rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding.
Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday night that the legendary former manager had been take out of intensive care where he was kept following the surgery.
Ferguson will continue his rehabilitation at hospital as he recovers from the surgery.
Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2018
His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery. pic.twitter.com/7AFFspsaj7
