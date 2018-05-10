Sibanye-Stillwater miners killed underground remembered

The seven miners died when the Masakhane shaft caved in last Thursday.

CARLETONVILLE - The seven miners who lost their lives at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville have been remembered at a memorial service at the mine.

The miners died when the Masakhane shaft caved in last Thursday. Six others were injured and taken to hospital.

There is a sombre mood in the tent on the sports grounds of the mine, with distraught family members brought into the venue.

The memorial service is being attended by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and representatives from unions including NUM and Amcu.

Chairman of Sibanye-Stillwater Sello Moloko says they will give their full cooperation to find out exactly what happened.

“We will ensure that we identify what led to the collapse of the working area and commit to co-operate with an investigation currently led by the Department of Mineral Resources in collaboration with Sibanye-Stillwater management and the unions.”

He says while they know they cannot replace the lives of their loved ones, they will continue to offer support to the families.

#MinersMemorial Sad scenes here as each miner is being remembered. CE pic.twitter.com/DGn6CLy4mR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

#MinersMemorial Hard hats now handed over to family members. CE pic.twitter.com/tDKRwEiLrQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

#MinersMemorial 2/2 The mineworkers who lost their lives last week. CE pic.twitter.com/d0fgCbzuRw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

NEW SAFETY MEASURE REQUIRED

Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa says new measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of mineworkers.

He has reminded workers of their right to leave an unsafe workspace. Mathunjwa was met by loud cheers and singing as he took to the stage.

He says the state is favouring foreign direct investment over the protection of its own citizens and says he believes there is technology that can detect seismic events, but business considers it expensive.

“We ask the question: ‘What is cheap then, the lives of the mineworkers?’ We’re aware that these workers are paid slave wages and it is easy to replace them.”

He says there is a need for a fresh approach and talks to ensure the safety of mineworkers.

