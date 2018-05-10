Sibanye-Stillwater miners killed underground remembered

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sibanye-Stillwater miners killed underground remembered

The seven miners died when the Masakhane shaft caved in last Thursday.

Pictures of some of the seven miners killed underground at the Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft at a memorial service on 10 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Pictures of some of the seven miners killed underground at the Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft at a memorial service on 10 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

CARLETONVILLE - The seven miners who lost their lives at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville have been remembered at a memorial service at the mine.

The miners died when the Masakhane shaft caved in last Thursday. Six others were injured and taken to hospital.

There is a sombre mood in the tent on the sports grounds of the mine, with distraught family members brought into the venue.

The memorial service is being attended by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and representatives from unions including NUM and Amcu.

Chairman of Sibanye-Stillwater Sello Moloko says they will give their full cooperation to find out exactly what happened.

“We will ensure that we identify what led to the collapse of the working area and commit to co-operate with an investigation currently led by the Department of Mineral Resources in collaboration with Sibanye-Stillwater management and the unions.”

He says while they know they cannot replace the lives of their loved ones, they will continue to offer support to the families.

NEW SAFETY MEASURE REQUIRED

Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa says new measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of mineworkers.

He has reminded workers of their right to leave an unsafe workspace. Mathunjwa was met by loud cheers and singing as he took to the stage.

He says the state is favouring foreign direct investment over the protection of its own citizens and says he believes there is technology that can detect seismic events, but business considers it expensive.

“We ask the question: ‘What is cheap then, the lives of the mineworkers?’ We’re aware that these workers are paid slave wages and it is easy to replace them.”

He says there is a need for a fresh approach and talks to ensure the safety of mineworkers.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA