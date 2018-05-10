Shields set for England squad after New Zealand release
Loose forward Brad Shields looks set to be included in England’s squad for the June tour of South Africa after an “extremely disappointed” New Zealand Rugby reluctantly granted his release on Thursday.
WELLINGTON - Loose forward Brad Shields looks set to be included in England’s squad for the June tour of South Africa after an “extremely disappointed” New Zealand Rugby reluctantly granted his release on Thursday.
The former New Zealand under-20 representative turned down a place in the All Blacks training squad last year, preferring to target England honours after joining Wasps at the end of his current Super Rugby campaign with the Wellington Hurricanes.
The 27-year-old, who is eligible for England courtesy of his parents, was not entitled to demand a release for this June’s international window, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said.
“Our contract agreement requires Brad to be available for only New Zealand teams until the end of his term, which expires at the end of this year’s Super Rugby season,” NZR’s Chris Lendrum said in a statement.
“Having said that, Brad has been an exceptional leader inside the Hurricanes environment and a loyal servant to New Zealand Rugby.
“We have taken some time to carefully work through the complexities of this request, to ensure that we gave appropriate consideration to his specific circumstances. In the end, we are happy with the terms of his temporary release.
“We are extremely disappointed that the RFU chose to take this unusual step in seeking this release given that Brad has not yet played rugby in England.”
A typically combative and mobile New Zealand loose forward, Shields won the 2016 Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes and helped them to a draw with the British and Irish Lions last year.
“I’m really appreciative that New Zealand Rugby has considered my request,” the Hurricanes captain said.
“I know it’s been a complex matter for them but I’m hugely grateful for their support on this.”
His potential selection for England while still playing in New Zealand has not been universally welcomed with World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward among those criticising the move.
Woodward said in his Daily Mail column this week that fast-tracking Shields into the squad was “intrinsically wrong” and a “slap in the face” for other English players who are unable to play for their country while contracted to foreign clubs.
Eddie Jones will name his squad for the three-test tour of South Africa later on Thursday.
Popular in Sport
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona to go on sale on Thursday
-
Welshman Williams reflects on world title win – naked
-
Australia skipper ready for hostile reception in England
-
Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya
-
Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care after brain surgery
-
[CARTOON] The Beautiful Game's Ugly Side
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.