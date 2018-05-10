Selena Gomez has 'moved on' from Justin Bieber
The 25-year-old singer split from the 'Sorry' hitmaker in March, after having reconciled late last year following their turbulent past relationship.
LONDON - Selena Gomez has reportedly "completely moved on" from Justin Bieber, two months after they went their separate ways.
The 25-year-old singer split from the Sorry hitmaker in March, after having reconciled late last year following their turbulent past relationship - which lasted on and off from 2011 to 2015 - and it has now been claimed that she is over the hunky musician once and for all.
A source said: "[She has] completely moved on [and] not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon. She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Bieber anymore, and is fully open to dating [someone new]."
A second source claims the Bad Liar hitmaker and the 24-year-old hunk "aren't in contact" with one another, and Gomez isn't thinking about reconciling with Bieber once again.
They told E! News: "Selena is going in a different direction with her life. She's had a lot of self-reflection time and it's been good for her. She's hanging out with friends and taking it easy."
Gomez's decision to move on comes after it was previously reported that the pair were still "very friendly", but think a relationship is "too much to take on".
An insider said at the time: "They were at church last night, they didn't arrive or leave together, but they were very friendly and civil. They're still very close. It's not awkward between them at all.
"He loves her so much, but they both know a serious relationship right now is just too much to take on. It's been a weird few weeks for Selena. She's tired of taking on other people's dramas and just wants to continue focusing on herself and going to church is a big part of that. She knows the paps will be there and make a whole thing of her and Justin having a 'run-in,' but it's not like that, they're fine."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018
-
Welshman Williams reflects on world title win – naked
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
Many cannabis dispensaries recommend pot to pregnant women
-
Lego builds miniature Windsor castle to celebrate royal wedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.