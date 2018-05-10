Satawu expected to announce new wage offer tomorrow

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says unions met with employers on Thursday and a new offer was on the table.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says a new wage offer is on the table.

The nationwide bus strike, currently in its third week, has crippled the ailing transport system across the country.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says unions met with employers on Thursday and a new offer was on the table.

“We will take this offer and report it back to the workers and we will let the public know tomorrow at a 3pm press conference in Kempton Park.”

She says she cannot divulge the offer until unions have met with the workers.

The last offer on the table was an 8.75% increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second.

Satawu is expected to make an announcement at 3pm on Friday in Johannesburg.