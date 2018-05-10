Revolutionary Council: NW ANC doesn't know what it is doing

This follows the appointment of Wendy Nelson as the acting premier while Supra Mahumapelo was placed on precautionary leave.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West Revolutionary Council has called for the disbanding of the provincial African National Congress (ANC), saying that its officials are no longer fit to hold office.

The former Finance MEC is said to be a close ally of Mahumapelo, with the Revolutionary Council saying that the ANC in that province no longer knows what it is doing.

The ANC PEC instructed Mahumapelo to reconsider his resignation, saying that it supports his continued stay in office.

The party says it is satisfied with all facts presented and that there has been no wrongdoing on the premier’s part.

Acting provincial secretary Suzan Dantjie says: “The PEC forced the premier to say ‘we can’t decide to resign without us blessing that resignation.’”

Mahumapelo, who is on leave, says he is not going anywhere without a fight.

During a special PEC meeting on Wednesday, the ANC North West has resolved that disciplinary processes be implemented against ANC members who may have flouted the party’s constitution and those members include Mahumapelo’s detractors.

