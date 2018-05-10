Rescuers recover 47 bodies after Kenya’s Patel Dam burst

Most of the victims from the collapse of the Patel Dam in Nakuru County, 200km north-west of Nairobi, were women and children trapped in the mud.

PRETORIA - Rescue workers in north-western Kenya have recovered 47 bodies from the mud after a dam burst in Nakuru on Wednesday.

Authorities say the disaster has left more than 20,000 people homeless.

The Kenyan Red Cross says it has rescued 40 people. Two schools are among the hundreds of buildings destroyed by the flood.

Until rain started in March, the area had been in a grip of a devastating drought that left hundreds of thousands of people reliant on food aid for survival.

The downpours have killed 162 people in Kenya and destroyed the homes of more than 220,000.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)