Randgold reports lower Q1 gold output, profit

Production fell 16% to 286,890 ounces from 340,958 ounces in the fourth quarter on lower output at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Tongon and Morila mines.

LONDON – Randgold Resources reported a 24% quarter-on-quarter fall in profit on Thursday as production at its mines declined and costs rose.

First quarter profit totalled $66.5 million, down 24% from the previous quarter and down 22% from a year earlier, the London-listed company said in a statement.

Costs rose to $720 from $627 per ounce.

Randgold, which has operations in Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, was hit by labour stoppages at its mines but the company said its full-year targets were on track.