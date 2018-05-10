Randgold reports lower Q1 gold output, profit
Production fell 16% to 286,890 ounces from 340,958 ounces in the fourth quarter on lower output at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Tongon and Morila mines.
LONDON – Randgold Resources reported a 24% quarter-on-quarter fall in profit on Thursday as production at its mines declined and costs rose.
First quarter profit totalled $66.5 million, down 24% from the previous quarter and down 22% from a year earlier, the London-listed company said in a statement.
Production fell 16% to 286,890 ounces from 340,958 ounces in the fourth quarter on lower output at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Tongon and Morila mines.
Costs rose to $720 from $627 per ounce.
Randgold, which has operations in Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, was hit by labour stoppages at its mines but the company said its full-year targets were on track.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa concerned by Trump’s withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal
-
BT to cut 13,000 jobs in biggest cull in a decade
-
Auditing regulator's probe into SAA to be finalised soon
-
[LISTEN] Legal ways of evicting non-paying tenants
-
Rand rallies on easing geopolitical risks
-
Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.