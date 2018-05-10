Ramaphosa yet to get info on Mahumapelo's leave decision
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says they have not heard anything from Supra Mahumapelo after he went on leave and appointed Finance MEC Wendy Nelson to act in his place.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has not officially heard why North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has gone on leave indefinitely at a time when the provincial government prepares for greater intervention to stablise the troubled province.
The president’s office confirmed that they are yet to get any formal correspondence from the premier's office.
Mahumapelo is effectively on paid leave after the African national Congress (ANC) instructed him not to resign but to take leave to “allow an inter-ministerial committee to intervene in the province”.
While the Constitution doesn’t call for a premier to disclose their whereabouts to the president, it's considered courtesy and established practice for provincial leaders to discuss with the president when they are due to take a leave of absence.
Ramaphosa’s office says they have not heard anything from Mahumapelo after he went on leave on Wednesday and appointed Finance MEC Wendy Nelson to act in his place.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says as head of government, the president was not informed.
“He is the head of the executive and in this instance, it would be courtesy for the premier to inform the president, but we don’t have any official correspondence at this point.”
Ramaphosa, as ANC leader, instructed Mahumapelo to resign from office but he has since defied this.
There has been no word from the ANC’s top leaders on the defiance by Mahumapelo and the provincial party.
WATCH: Supra Mahumapelo threatens legal action
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
