Ramaphosa asked to urgently solve 'Supra conundrum' to stop NW health crisis

In the letter to the president, Hospersa calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the crises in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Health workers' union Hospersa has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking urgent intervention in the North West, saying the president needs to solve the 'Supra conundrum' which has led to ongoing violent protests and the shutdown of healthcare in the province.

They say they are shocked at the turn of events that saw Supra Mahumapelo break his word on a commitment that he would resign. The union says it fears service delivery will continue to deteriorate as a result.

In the letter to the president, Hospersa calls on him to prioritise the crises in the North West.

The union’s Kevin Halama says they fear that the recent announcement on the premier’s non-resignation will spark further unrest and plunge the Department of Health to new lows.

“We pleaded with the president that he needs to intervene politically and make a decision regarding the future of the premier.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says he is worried about the state of governance in the North West, saying there will be more intervention by national government.

“Cabinet has met and more interventions are expected.”

The inter-ministerial task team lead by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is expected to announce further intervention in the province by next week.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)