Patriotic Alliance ‘expected’ no confidence motions against Trollip to fail

CAPE TOWN - The Patriotic Alliance says the failure of yet another motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip was expected.

On Thursday, the Economic Freedom Fighters withdrew its motion that was meant to be debated and voted on for the third time after two previous attempts descended into chaos.

It was brought by the party as punishment for the Democratic Alliance's stance on land expropriation without compensation.

The Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels said: “This was expected. I could never see them pushing for this motion without the desired numbers. These motions have all been withdrawn and none of them has been debated.”

The UDM's Mongameli Bobane says they had their reason for withdrawing their motion of no confidence in Trollip.

“The UDM withdrew that motion because there were two councillors from the ANC who were not present, that left us in a position of not having enough numbers for that motion to be heard.”