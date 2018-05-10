De Lille rejects DA’s offer to keep mayoral position open

Patricia de Lille says she’s still consulting with her lawyers but believes she won't accept the offer.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille has told Eyewitness News that she’s rejected the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) offer to keep the position of Cape Town mayor and councillor open, pending a court hearing.

In court papers from the DA's lawyers, the City of Cape Town has agreed not to appoint a permanent mayor for a period of three months.

It goes on to say that De Lille is no longer a DA member, mayor, or councillor, and the seat she'd occupied in the city council will remain vacant.

The DA says it's not offering to keep #DeLille as Mayor, but that her seat will be kept open until part B (see image) of the case (which is being heard tomorrow) is finalised. MM pic.twitter.com/iMGwKic6ie — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

The DA adds if Part B of De Lille's application, which refers to the fairness of the party's clause which was the basis of her membership being rescinded, is successful, then she can return to her position as mayor, councillor, and can join the DA again.

“I rejected that yesterday. I must just have a response from my lawyers, then I’ll respond.”

I'm happy to announce that @AdvDali_Mpofu will join my legal team tomorrow in the High court. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 10, 2018

De Lille in a tweet on Thursday announced that Advocate Dali Mpofu will join her team in court on Friday.

