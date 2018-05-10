De Lille rejects DA’s offer to keep mayoral position open
Patricia de Lille says she’s still consulting with her lawyers but believes she won't accept the offer.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille has told Eyewitness News that she’s rejected the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) offer to keep the position of Cape Town mayor and councillor open, pending a court hearing.
De Lille says that she’s still consulting with her lawyers but believes she won't accept the offer.
In court papers from the DA's lawyers, the City of Cape Town has agreed not to appoint a permanent mayor for a period of three months.
It goes on to say that De Lille is no longer a DA member, mayor, or councillor, and the seat she'd occupied in the city council will remain vacant.
The DA says it's not offering to keep #DeLille as Mayor, but that her seat will be kept open until part B (see image) of the case (which is being heard tomorrow) is finalised. MM pic.twitter.com/iMGwKic6ie— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018
The DA adds if Part B of De Lille's application, which refers to the fairness of the party's clause which was the basis of her membership being rescinded, is successful, then she can return to her position as mayor, councillor, and can join the DA again.
De Lille has confirmed to EWN she's rejected this offer.
“I rejected that yesterday. I must just have a response from my lawyers, then I’ll respond.”
The DA says it’s not offering to keep De Lille as mayor, but her seat will be kept open until part B of the case is finalised.
I'm happy to announce that @AdvDali_Mpofu will join my legal team tomorrow in the High court.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 10, 2018
De Lille in a tweet on Thursday announced that Advocate Dali Mpofu will join her team in court on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF withdraws motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
Kodwa: Patricia de Lille welcome to join ANC
-
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip faces another no-confidence motion
-
DA 'won't back down' from De Lille fight
-
Cosatu, SACP & Sanco reject Wendy Nelson appointment as acting NW Premier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.