Opposition parties want Bathabile Dlamini fired for social grants crisis
Members of Parliament say that Dlamini can’t escape accountability for the social grants crisis.
CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties say the axe must fall on Minister of Women Bathabile Dlamini for the shambles she’s left at the Social Development Department.
While it was new Minister Susan Shabangu who had to present the department’s budget in Parliament on Wednesday, the focus was still very much on Dlamini, who was removed from the post in February.
The Democratic Alliance’s Bridget Masango says that Dlamini still has a lot to answer for, including why Sassa paid for security for her children when no threat analysis was done.
“It is disconcerting how a minister could get away with so much and how calls to hold her to account could repeatedly go unheeded.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Liezl van der Merwe says that she will submit a complaint to the Public Protector to investigate the social grants contract with Cash Paymaster Services.
“Your former minister failed Sassa grant recipients, you failed the most vulnerable and that is the legacy of the ANC.”
Cope’s Willy Madisha says that he can’t understand why it’s taken so long to institutionalise the payment of social grants.
“It beggars belief that she remains a minister. What new dawn is this?”
