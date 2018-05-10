Popular Topics
Opposition parties reject Basic Education Minister Motshekga’s budget

The minister on Wednesday tabled her department’s budget, which saw a number of cuts in funding.

FILE: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have rejected Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s budget.

The minister on Wednesday tabled her department’s budget, which saw a number of cuts in funding.

She told Members of Parliament that her budget vote took place in the context of financial constraints.

The overall 2018/19 budget allocation for the Department of Basic Education is just under R23 billion, 3% lower than the previous year.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Ian Ollis says the budget fails to address shortcomings like mud schools and pit toilets, which have claimed the lives of a number of learners.

“I’m sad to say that under the ANC government, mud schools are here to stay.”

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi has rejected the budget.

“The EFF rejects the Basic Education Department’s budget and we will share some of the basic principles needed to reform ideas, because we recognise there’s an absence of ideas.”

Motshekga has told MPs that President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment strategy will hopefully ease pressure on the education sector and create a better environment for educational improvement.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

