Oakbay in court bid to challenge seizure of assets worth R180m

The case relates to the ongoing Estina dairy farm investigation which last month saw the AFU freeze 43 properties, as well as three aircraft and numerous luxury vehicles.

PRETORIA - The Gupta family's business interests on Wednesday turned to the Bloemfontein High Court to challenge the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s (AFU) seizure of assets worth an estimated R180 million.

The State alleges that the properties constitute the proceeds of unlawful activities.

Oakbay Investments argues that the State has no reasonable prospect of successfully prosecuting them on criminal charges linked to the Estina dairy farm investigation.

The applicants argue that the freezing of the assets was based on hearsay and incomplete, inaccurate and misleading allegations which were deeply and fundamentally flawed.

The company successfully challenged an earlier asset seizure worth R220 million, having most of the court order reversed.

The Guptas’ attorney says the NPA has an appalling lack of understanding of commerce and the true nature of the legislation it works with and ought to understand.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)