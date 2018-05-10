NPA gets another week to gear up against Oakbay's asset seizure challenge

The matter was to be heard on Thursday but the NPA asked for a postponement because their ideal senior counsel was unavailable.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Bloemfontein has given the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) another week to get its affairs in order to oppose the Oakbay Investments’ challenge of a R180 million asset seizure.

The matter was set down to be heard on Thursday but the NPA asked for a postponement because their ideal senior counsel was unavailable to appear on their behalf.

The case relates to the ongoing Estina Dairy Farm investigation which last month saw the Asset Forfeiture Unit freeze 43 properties, as well as two aircraft, a helicopter and numerous luxury vehicles belonging to the Guptas.

The NPA told the High Court it wants to instruct Advocate Wim Trengove to handle this matter but he was unavailable on Thursday.

But counsel for Oakbay and the other applicants objected to the request for a postponement, saying their clients continued to be prejudiced by the delay in the matter being heard.

The NPA’s application to get the order was obtained ex parte - which meant Oakbay was not afforded an opportunity to oppose it - and wants to challenge the order as a matter of urgency.

The court, however, rejected the argument that the request was a delaying tactic and has rescheduled the matter to be heard next Thursday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)