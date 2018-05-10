NMB Mayor Athol Trollip faces another no-confidence motion
Last month, a second attempt to oust Trollip was abruptly ended, much like it was at a previous council meeting in March.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) city council will on Thursday have another go at trying to unseat Mayor Athol Trollip.
He faces a motion of no confidence.
Two previous council meetings to debate the matter descended into shouting matches.
Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack shut down proceedings amid heckling and jeering.
“I received a letter, dated 13 April, from one of the ANC councillors asking me to reconsider and reconvene that adjourned meeting.”
Trollip wants the matter to be concluded today.
“The matter stays on our agenda. It just inconveniences everyone and has turned into a joke.”
The motion against him was tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters as “punishment” for the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) stance on land expropriation without compensation.
The United Democratic Movement, African National Congress and EFF needs 61 votes out of a 120-council seat for the motion to succeed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
