Nigeria takes measures to prevent Ebola outbreak
Vigilance has been tightened at airports with thermometers being used to screen passengers.
PRETORIA – Nigeria’s taken immediate precautions to prevent any spread into its borders of the Ebola outbreak identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Vigilance has been tightened at airports with thermometers being used to screen passengers.
Nigerian immigration authorities recall their experience in 2014 when the world’s worst Ebola outbreak killed 11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia.
An infected Liberian diplomat trying to get to the United Stated brought the virus into Nigeria.
Eight Nigerians who came into contact with the diplomat died, including the doctor who first treated him.
Nigerian authorities were praised for the way they prevented a more devastating Ebola outbreak four years ago.
Health Minister Isaac Adewole says from the experience gained then, they’re tightening vigilance at all entry points especially airports and screening passengers.
The Ebola virus has claimed the lives of at least 17 people in an area of the north-western Democratic Republic of Congo. Here’s a fact file on how the virus attacks.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages
-
Somalia's al-Shabaab stones to death woman accused of having multiple husbands
-
At least 20 dead after Kenyan dam bursts following heavy rain
-
Inside the Ebola virus
-
Congo declares Ebola outbreak a public emergency after 17 deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.