Nigeria takes measures to prevent Ebola outbreak

Vigilance has been tightened at airports with thermometers being used to screen passengers.

PRETORIA – Nigeria’s taken immediate precautions to prevent any spread into its borders of the Ebola outbreak identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Vigilance has been tightened at airports with thermometers being used to screen passengers.

Nigerian immigration authorities recall their experience in 2014 when the world’s worst Ebola outbreak killed 11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia.

An infected Liberian diplomat trying to get to the United Stated brought the virus into Nigeria.

Eight Nigerians who came into contact with the diplomat died, including the doctor who first treated him.

Nigerian authorities were praised for the way they prevented a more devastating Ebola outbreak four years ago.

Health Minister Isaac Adewole says from the experience gained then, they’re tightening vigilance at all entry points especially airports and screening passengers.