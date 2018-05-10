Mzolo remanded in custody as investigators unable to verify address

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at the Mangosuthu University of Technology's Lonsdale residence.

DURBAN - Thabani Mzolo has been remanded in custody after investigators were unable to verify his address.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at the Mangosuthu University of Technology's Lonsdale residence. It’s believed his motives were driven by his failure to accept the end of their relationship.

Meanwhile, outside the Durban Magistrates Court, hundreds of students gathered, calling for Mzolo to be denied bail. They were joined by some ministers.

#ZolileKhumalo’s Father and Mother are also here at the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. The 21-year-old will be buried on Saturday eShowe. Hundreds of students showed their support for the slain student this morning. ZN pic.twitter.com/4cloO9ALyS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

Unlike his demeanour a week ago, Mzolo’s cavalier attitude was nowhere to be seen in the courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Questions surrounding where Mzolo lives were raised after he gave two home addresses that don’t appear to be correct. It’s also emerged that Mzolo previously faced another assault charge.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said: “Because of our watertight case, the magistrate agrees with us. He’ll postpone the case until 17 May and the criminal will be remanded in custody because he lied about his home address.”

Meanwhile, students have pledged to continue attending court proceedings until justice is served.

