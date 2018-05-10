Popular Topics
Go

Mzolo remanded in custody as investigators unable to verify address

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at the Mangosuthu University of Technology's Lonsdale residence.

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court on 3 May 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Murder accused Thabani Mzolo appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court on 3 May 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
43 minutes ago

DURBAN - Thabani Mzolo has been remanded in custody after investigators were unable to verify his address.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at the Mangosuthu University of Technology's Lonsdale residence. It’s believed his motives were driven by his failure to accept the end of their relationship.

Meanwhile, outside the Durban Magistrates Court, hundreds of students gathered, calling for Mzolo to be denied bail. They were joined by some ministers.

Unlike his demeanour a week ago, Mzolo’s cavalier attitude was nowhere to be seen in the courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Questions surrounding where Mzolo lives were raised after he gave two home addresses that don’t appear to be correct. It’s also emerged that Mzolo previously faced another assault charge.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said: “Because of our watertight case, the magistrate agrees with us. He’ll postpone the case until 17 May and the criminal will be remanded in custody because he lied about his home address.”

Meanwhile, students have pledged to continue attending court proceedings until justice is served.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

