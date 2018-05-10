MUT declares day of mourning for murdered student Zolile Khumalo
Khumalo was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, who is expected to appear in the Durban magistrates court this morning for his bail application.
DURBAN – The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has declared Thursday a mourning period to remember 21-year-old Zolile Khumalo.
The mood of the slain student’s memorial is likely to be affected by the decision by the court on whether to grant Mzolo bail.
The Inkatha Freedom Party Women’s Brigade, Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini and deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkhongi are among the senior leaders who will join hundreds of demonstrating students outside the court this morning.
Senior politicians across party lines are expected march alongside hundreds of students in protest against the release of Mzolo.
Then later in the afternoon, a memorial service in honour of Khumalo will be held at the MUT’s Umlazi campus.
Student Representative Council president Sandile Dlamini says: "The MUT has declared a mourning day for Zolile, so there will be no other activities that will be taking place. At 4pm, we’ll have a memorial service for Zolile."
Khumalo will be buried this Saturday in Eshowe.
