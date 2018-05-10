Murder accused Thabani Mzolo to appear for bail decision in Durban court

Mzolo is accused of illegally entering one of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT)’s residences where Zolile Khumalo lived and shooting her in full view of her roommate.

DURBAN – As 23-year-old murder accused Thabani Mzolo awaits to hear his fate on his freedom on Thursday morning, several ministers are planning to march with students in solidarity with Zolile Khumalo.

The alleged killer will this morning know whether the court will grant him bail.

Mzolo is understood to have pulled the trigger because he refused to accept that his relationship with Khumalo was over.

The IFP Women’s Brigade, Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini and deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkhongi are among the senior leaders who will join hundreds of demonstrating students outside the Durban magistrates Court this morning.

Mzolo appeared to show no remorse during his first appearance last week, smiling several times during court proceedings.

In the last seven days, authorities have been conducting their investigations which will form part of the decision-making process on whether Mzolo should be released on bail.

MUT SRC president Sandile Dlamini says they are hoping the criminal justice system will ensure Mzolo remains behind bars.

“We’ll be outside court waiting for the outcome and we believe that the South African justice system will do the right thing and make sure that this monster doesn’t get released.”

After the demonstrations outside court, students are expected to host a memorial service at the university later in the afternoon.

Khumalo will be buried on Saturday in her hometown, Eshowe.