Mthethwa: Govt wants to outlaw unwanted, racist behaviour

A bill on the Prevention of Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech is currently before Parliament, which will make jail time the norm for those who use racial slurs or commit hate crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says the government wants to ensure racism is criminalised as soon as possible.

Delivering his budget speech in the Parliament on Thursday afternoon, Mthethwa said the reality is that the South African society is divided.

In March, former estate agent Vicki Momberg became the first person to be sentenced to jail time for a racist rant against a police officer who was trying to come to her aid.

Mthethwa says education is central to building a non-racial society and increasing social consciousness. He adds while attitude cannot be regulated, the government wants to outlaw unwanted, racist behaviour.

“Society remains fragmented and this accentuated by incidents of femicides, killings of people with albinism, emerging practices of cannibalism, abuse of drugs by youth and many other social ills. Social cohesion advocates are acting in pursuing cases against perpetrators of killings of people with albinism.”

