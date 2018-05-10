Mkongi: Thabani Mzolo was involved in other illegal activities

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says investigators have enough proof to ensure that murder accused Thabani Mzolo remains behind bars.

DURBAN - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says their case against Thabani Mzolo is “watertight” and officers have uncovered more illegal activities that he is believed to have been involved in.

Mzolo is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban because he couldn’t accept that she had called off their relationship.

The 23-year-old appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday and will remain in custody until 17 May.

Investigators were unable to verify Mzolo’s exact address after the two he had provided turned out to be incorrect.

“We, as police, want to put more cases against him because during our investigations we found other criminal activities that he was involved in.”

#ZolileKhumalo’s Father and Mother are also here at the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. The 21-year-old will be buried on Saturday eShowe. Hundreds of students showed their support for the slain student this morning. ZN pic.twitter.com/4cloO9ALyS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

Spokesperson and cousin to Zolile Khumalo, Mabongi Myeni, says they’re still in shock.

“She was our hope as the family.”

Meanwhile, outside the Durban Magistrate's Court, Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini called for an increase to the prescribed minimum 15-year sentence for murder.

