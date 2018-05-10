Popular Topics
Families, friends to pay tribute to deceased Driefontein miners

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is attending the gathering in Carletonville.

The memorial service for the 7 miners who lost their lives at the Sibanye Stillwater’s Driefontein operation last week. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
The memorial service for the 7 miners who lost their lives at the Sibanye Stillwater’s Driefontein operation last week. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family and colleagues of the seven Sibanye-Stillwater workers who died at the mine's Driefontein operation will pay tribute to their loved ones in a memorial service on Thursday.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is attending the gathering in Carletonville.

The mining company says that an investigation is still underway to determine what caused the seismic event which resulted in rock fall.

Thirteen workers were trapped underground last week.

The Mineral Resources Department's spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says: “Minister Mantashe will join mourners today at the memorial service. I think having been a mine worker himself the issues of miners are very close to his heart. He does try by all means to act as quickly as possible to address the issues of mineworkers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

