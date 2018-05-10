Manhunt launched for KZN mosque attackers
Officers have launched a manhunt for three unknown men behind Thursday afternoon’s attack who fled the scene in a vehicle with no registration plates.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have now confirmed they're investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after one of the three victims of an attack on a mosque in Verulam, Kwazulu-Natal died in hospital.
The remaining two victims are in a critical condition.
The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “The three worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspects entered, they stabbed all three of them and one of them later died in hospital. The other two are still being treated in hospital.”
Gwala says the suspects also set alight parts of the mosque.
