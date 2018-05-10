Mahumapelo says he's a victim for fighting against illegal acts

Supra Mahumapelo has appointed Finance MEC Wendy Nelson as the acting premier, a move which has been criticised by the Revolutionary Council in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – Supra Mahumapelo will remain on precautionary leave, pending the inter-ministerial task team’s probe into maladministration and corruption in the North West.

The provincial executive committee met in Mahikeng on Wednesday where it decided to go against the African National Congress (ANC)'s top brass, who instructed that Mahumapelo resign or be removed.

Mahumapelo said on Tuesday that he would step down but later said he only takes instructions from the ANC in the province.

He says that he is going to take, what he calls “aggressive legal action” against his detractors.

WATCH: Supra Mahumapelo threatens legal action

Speaking to his supporters on Wednesday after chairing the provincial executive committee meeting, he said those against him have made unfounded allegations of corruption against him and he wants to clear his name.

“Legal action is going to be taken against these individuals. I’m going to start with the so-called Revolutionary Council.”

Mahumapelo insists that he’s always taken a stand against corruption and says allegations by the Revolutionary Council are malicious.

He says that former provincial political heads are to blame for the corruption and he is merely a victim for fighting against illegal acts.