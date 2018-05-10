Mahumapelo says he's a victim for fighting against illegal acts
Supra Mahumapelo has appointed Finance MEC Wendy Nelson as the acting premier, a move which has been criticised by the Revolutionary Council in the province.
JOHANNESBURG – Supra Mahumapelo will remain on precautionary leave, pending the inter-ministerial task team’s probe into maladministration and corruption in the North West.
Mahumapelo has appointed Finance MEC Wendy Nelson as the acting premier, a move which has been criticised by the Revolutionary Council in the province.
The provincial executive committee met in Mahikeng on Wednesday where it decided to go against the African National Congress (ANC)'s top brass, who instructed that Mahumapelo resign or be removed.
Mahumapelo said on Tuesday that he would step down but later said he only takes instructions from the ANC in the province.
He says that he is going to take, what he calls “aggressive legal action” against his detractors.
WATCH: Supra Mahumapelo threatens legal action
Speaking to his supporters on Wednesday after chairing the provincial executive committee meeting, he said those against him have made unfounded allegations of corruption against him and he wants to clear his name.
“Legal action is going to be taken against these individuals. I’m going to start with the so-called Revolutionary Council.”
Mahumapelo insists that he’s always taken a stand against corruption and says allegations by the Revolutionary Council are malicious.
He says that former provincial political heads are to blame for the corruption and he is merely a victim for fighting against illegal acts.
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
Wendy Nelson appointed acting North West premier
-
Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
-
[ANALYSIS] Out of power, Jacob Zuma still remains Mr Stalingrad
-
ANC in WC to open case against Maimane for interference
-
ANC places Supra Mahumapelo on precautionary leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.