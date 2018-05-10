[LISTEN] Single moms & the dating scene

Radio 702 | Single mothers Katlego Mhulatshi and Amo Potloane say they are not looking for fathers for their children when they date someone, but they are purely dating for companionship.

Mhulatshi says she does not introduce her child to anyone she is dating unless she feels the relationship is completely serious. Whereas, Potloane says she is less strict about introducing her child to the man she is dating because they need to get along for the relationship to work.

