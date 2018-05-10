[LISTEN] Legal ways of evicting non-paying tenants

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

[LISTEN] Legal ways of evicting non-paying tenants

| David Beattie, author of the 'Expert Landlord & Property Management Entrepreneur', talks to Ray White on Midday Report about legal avenues that can be followed to evict non-paying tenants.

JOHANNESBURG - David Beattie, author of the Expert Landlord & Property Management Entrepreneur, talks to Ray White on Midday Report on the legal avenues that can be followed to evict non-paying tenants.

Beattie breaks down the legalities around renting. First, he says, check that your property is in a good state of repair to be rented.

Second, ensure your property rental is valued accurately.

Third, list the property on legitimate advertising portals with good photographs.

Lastly take prospective tenants to view the property.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA