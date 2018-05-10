[LISTEN] Legal ways of evicting non-paying tenants

Radio 702 | David Beattie, author of the 'Expert Landlord & Property Management Entrepreneur', talks to Ray White on Midday Report about legal avenues that can be followed to evict non-paying tenants.

JOHANNESBURG - David Beattie, author of the Expert Landlord & Property Management Entrepreneur, talks to Ray White on Midday Report on the legal avenues that can be followed to evict non-paying tenants.

Beattie breaks down the legalities around renting. First, he says, check that your property is in a good state of repair to be rented.

Second, ensure your property rental is valued accurately.

Third, list the property on legitimate advertising portals with good photographs.

Lastly take prospective tenants to view the property.

