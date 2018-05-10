[LISTEN] How to protect yourself from property buying & selling scams

CAPE TOWN - The demand for housing and property in Cape Town has been the topic of many debates on CapeTalk, and one thing that can be taken from these conversations is that people are often desperate to find a place to live when moving to this city.

There has been an increase in fraudulent activity in the property space, particularly with the growth of online platforms.

Fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated scams to not only fleece buyers and sellers, but also property practitioners.

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies speaks to Lara Colananni, a specialist conveyancing attorney from Guthrie Colananni Attorneys, about how some of these scams can affect you and what to do to protect yourself.

For more information listen to the audio above.