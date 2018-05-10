[LISTEN] Comedian Barry Hilton gets serious about money, career growth

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barry Hilton about his attitude on money and his path to success.

CAPE TOWN – Barry Hilton was an electrician for at least 10 years until he realised he had a passion for comedy.

Hilton, also known as The Cousin, chats about his childhood and how he landed his first job as a comedian.

“I pretended I was form Liverpool and I got the job. For the first two years of my life everyone thought I was from Liverpool.”

