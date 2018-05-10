Former WC top cop Lamoer sent to jail

[ANALYSIS] Supra Mahumapelo’s fightback aims to tear province, and ANC, apart
Politics
Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has been sentenced to an effective six years direct imprisonment for corruption.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner, Arno Lamoer, has been handed a jail term for corruption.
Lamoer's been handed an eight-year prison term, of which two years have been suspended for a period of five years.
Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee were convicted of corruption in the Western Cape High Court in February.
More to follow.
