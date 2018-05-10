Lamoer, co-convicts could apply for bail

After Judge Roshenie Allie handed down sentencing, defence lawyers immediately indicated their intention to appeal.

CAPE TOWN - It's understood former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption could apply for bail on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Lamoer was sentenced to an effective six years behind bars for corruption.

Former SAPS brigadiers Darius Van Der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee were also handed jail terms of between two and six years.

Allie advised the appeals would only be heard on Monday to give the defence enough time to study the sentencing.

But it's understood the lawyers are keen to keep their clients out of jail over the weekend and will be applying for bail on Thursday afternoon.

The four men appeared to show little emotion when they heard the sentence as they stood quietly in the dock. Upstairs in the public gallery, family members cried and comforted one another.

They shouted down messages of love and encouragement as the four were led to the holding cells.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed jail terms for Lamoer and three others convicts.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “It’s a sentence we’re satisfied with because we supported a non-custodial sentence but we did leave it to the judge to consider.”