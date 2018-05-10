Kodwa: Patricia de Lille welcome to join ANC

ANC leaders in the Western Cape say the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) termination of De Lille's party membership shows that it is imploding.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says it hasn't tried to poach Patricia de Lille but she's welcome to join the party.

ANC leaders in the Western Cape say the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) termination of De Lille's party membership shows that it is imploding.

The ANC also says that it will support De Lille as she fights her sacking as mayor in court on Friday.

ANC national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa says there have been no talks with De Lille to join their party.

“She’s got a right to join and make a choice on whether she wants to join the African National Congress on the basis of the supremacy of the policies, and whether she can ideologically identify herself with the ANC.”

Dullah Omar region chairperson Xolani Sotashe says the party is also going to open a case against DA leader Mmusi Maimane for interfering in Cape Town council duties.

Sotashe says that Maimane overstepped on numerous occasions, referring to his intervention in the water crisis and the fact that he had confidential council documents in his possession, like the Bowman Gilfillan report into maladministration and allegations of corruption by city officials.

“Mmusi was not privy to that information. After numerous calls made to him by certain journalists to find out, he has still not told the people how he got that information.”

Maimane has been unavailable for comment due to other “commitments”.

WATCH: De Lille: I'm still ready to serve my country in any capacity

‘PUT RESIDENTS FIRST’

Lobby groups are calling on the City of Cape Town to put residents first and resolve the De Lille matter as soon as possible.

The Workers International Vanguard League says the people of Cape Town are suffering due to DA infighting.

The organisation’s Shaheed Mohammed explains: “Here they are fighting for positions. It shows the DA is not concerned about the rights of the people in Siqalo, nor in the 200 informal settlements around the city.”

The organisation Stop COCT’s Sandra Dickson says Ian Neilson hasn’t done enough to improve Cape Town's water crisis.

“He was the deputy mayor, and in December when Patricia de Lille was removed from all the water affairs, he was in charge of the water affairs.”

Neilson has assured citizens that their needs remain a top priority.

He will appoint an interim mayoral committee this week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)