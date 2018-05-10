Katlego Joja’s family hopes for better service from SAPS

Joja's body was found floating in a nearby river on Sunday, four days after she was reported missing.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of 10-year-old Katlego Joja says that it hopes authorities will urgently put measures in place to ensure that no other family experiences the same treatment they received at the Mamelodi Police Station.

Joja's body was found floating in a nearby river on Sunday, four days after she was reported missing.

WATCH: Mamelodi community demands justice for 10-year old Katlego Joja

Activist group Not in My Name led a march to the Mamelodi Police Station on Wednesday.

Police have been criticised for their poor handling of the young autistic girl's disappearance, after the family was turned away twice from the police station.

Joja’s family says that it hopes police will act swiftly to help those in need of their services.

The child’s uncle Thabiso Storom says: “We don’t want other families to go through what we’re going through now.”

Storom says he hopes police will prioritise Joja’s case and similar cases in future.

“The level of apathy they receive when they go to report a matter… seems police never pitch at the homes to try and resolve the issues they might have.”

The girl’s family confirmed it received the autopsy results but says it can’t divulge any details on what may have led to her death, as police are still investigating.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)