Home Affairs faces new case over failure to open refugee office in CT

Home Affairs says it’s still waiting on the Department of Public Works to find suitable premises for the office.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department’s failure to open a Cape Town Refugee Reception office is being challenged in court.

It’s not the first time.

In December, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the department to open an office by the end of March.

The Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town, the Somali Association of South Africa and the Legal Resources Centre have launched a new case to get the department to comply with an order to open a Refugee Reception office.

Scalabrini’s Miranda Madikane said: “We want to affect the court order and not to punish those responsible for not obeying the law. We’ve asked the High Court to appoint a special master to arbitrate the process.”

The organisations are also seeking a judgment relating to the renewal of asylum permits in Cape Town in cases where applications were lodged in other parts of South Africa.

The Cape Town office has been closed for almost six years and, currently, new asylum seekers cannot apply at Customs House on the Foreshore.

Home Affairs says it’s still waiting on the Department of Public Works to find suitable premises for the office.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)