Health workers at Tshepong Hospital protest over alleged corruption

The select committee on Social Services has urged workers to deal with their grievances in a constructive manner.

JOHANNESBURG – A protest by hospital staff against alleged corruption in the North West Health Department has intensified, resulting in the blocking of the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.

Medical personnel and patients were barred from entering the facility on Wednesday.

