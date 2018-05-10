Hammers welcome United in pen-ultimate fixture of their EPL campaigns

If Manchester United avoid defeat against the London side, they will guarantee second place come Sunday afternoon, regardless of their result against Watford at Old Trafford.

Johannesburg - West Ham United will be hoping to leapfrog Brighton and Hove Albion into 14th place when they host Manchester United at the London Stadium.

Both teams are playing their games in hand following their cup commitments earlier in the season.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have managed to secure safety following their 2-0 win over Leicester City over the weekend with Joao Mario and Mark Noble finding the back of the net.

Jose Mourinho’s men will be hoping for an improved performance to avoid another public battering from their manager following their 1-0 defeat to Brighton in their previous outing.

Kick-off on Thursday evening is at 8:45 PM.