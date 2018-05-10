Gwen Stefani wanted for cooking show
'Life & Style' magazine is reporting that the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer is being lined up to present her own cooking show on the Food Network.
LONDON - Gwen Stefani is reportedly being lined up to host her own cooking show on the Food Network.
The Hollaback Girl singer has always had a huge passion for creating dishes in the kitchen and over the years her culinary skills have gotten better and better as she has cooked for her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four, and boyfriend Blake Shelton.
Bosses at the Food Network got the idea to turn Stefani - who shares her children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - from a pop star to a TV chef after being impressed with her pie baking skills and easiness in front of the cameras when she cooked with Giada De Laurentiis - who is a host on the cable channel - for a Facebook Live event last year.
And the 48-year-old singer is interested in the offer.
A source told the new issue of Life & Style magazine: “It’s something she’s dreamed of for a long time and now she’s ready to take the leap. The Food Network is super-excited to potentially work with Stefani.”
Although nothing has been finalised yet, the format of the show would see Stefani preparing various dishes and casually interviewing celebrity guests.
There has also been talk of her creating her own cookbook inspired by the recipes she makes on screen.
Stefani is currently preparing for her Las Vegas residency Just A Girl, which will see her perform 25 shows at Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting on 27 June.
