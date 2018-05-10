Govt set to introduce tougher sentences for gender-based crimes, sex offences

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that the 20-year limit on prosecutions for these crimes should be scrapped.

CAPE TOWN - Government is planning to introduce tougher sentences for those convicted of gender-based violence and sexual offences.

“One of the categories in which we intend to abolish the prescribed period of 20 years is sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence. The review will also introduce harsher sentences.”

He’s told Parliament that the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 needs to be reviewed.

The Act lays down the period within which the State can prosecute people accused of certain categories of crime.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)