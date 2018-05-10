Govt set to introduce tougher sentences for gender-based crimes, sex offences
Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that the 20-year limit on prosecutions for these crimes should be scrapped.
CAPE TOWN - Government is planning to introduce tougher sentences for those convicted of gender-based violence and sexual offences.
Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that the 20-year limit on prosecutions for these crimes should be scrapped.
“One of the categories in which we intend to abolish the prescribed period of 20 years is sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence. The review will also introduce harsher sentences.”
He’s told Parliament that the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 needs to be reviewed.
The Act lays down the period within which the State can prosecute people accused of certain categories of crime.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
Revolutionary Council: NW ANC doesn't know what it is doing
-
Further talks planned in bid to end national bus strike
-
De Lille rejects DA’s offer to keep mayoral position open
-
MPs shocked as Water Dept's irregular expenditure tops R6,5bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.