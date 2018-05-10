Govt seeks to change laws around medical negligence payments
Justice Minister Michael Masutha’s told Parliament the increasing number of claims have exposed the government to a huge contingent liability .
CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that government plans to change the law so that medical negligence claims are paid out over a period of time and not all at once.
Masutha’s told Parliament that the increasing number of claims have exposed the government to a huge contingent liability which could impact on the delivery of health and other services.
Treasury figures put the contingent liability arising from medical negligence claims against the state at the end of the 2016/17 financial year at about R56 billion.
“We intend to review the State Liability Act, 1957 in order to provide for periodic payments in respect of the claimants’ future medical expenses. This is a departure from the 'once and for all' common law rule which applies in cases of delictual damages," says Masutha.
Masutha says this will also deal with “widespread” abuse and corruption.
Last year, provincial health departments told Parliament that claims were skyrocketing, largely due to unscrupulous personal injury lawyers taking advantage of the system.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
