Germany seeks more details from US on Iran sanctions
MOSCOW - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Germany was seeking more details from the United States about possible sanctions Washington planned to impose on Iran.
The White House said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was preparing to impose new sanctions on Tehran, perhaps as early as next week, but gave no details.
Maas, speaking in Moscow after holding talks with his Russian counterpart, said it was important that the United States considered secondary effects such sanctions could have on third countries.
The 2015 agreement, worked out by the US, five other world powers and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.
The fruit of more than a decade of diplomacy, the pact was designed to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear bomb.
Trump complained that the deal, the signature foreign policy achievement of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, did not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 or its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.
