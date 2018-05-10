George Mayor Naik on leave as corruption probe underway
The Hawks is investigating allegations of corruption related to procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.
CAPE TOWN - Another Western Cape municipality is being led by an interim mayor while an investigation into corruption and wrongdoing is underway.
George Mayor Melvin Naik is on leave until 25 May, with his deputy mayor taking over in the meantime.
The Democratic Alliance’s East Region caucus has also requested the party’s federal and provincial leadership suspend Naik from the party and party related activities.
The Hawks is investigating allegations of corruption related to procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.
Investigators have conducted raids at the municipal offices and the homes of several municipal officials last week.
George acting executive Mayor Charlotte Clarke said: “I’d like to assure all the communities of George that my purpose and that of the councillor is to maintain stability during this period.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
Ramaphosa yet to get info on Mahumapelo's leave decision
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo’s fightback aims to tear province, and ANC, apart
-
Fresh protests erupt in Mahikeng against Supra Mahumapelo
-
ANCWL slammed for not taking stronger stance against Manana
-
EFF withdraws motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.