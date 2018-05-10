George Mayor Naik on leave as corruption probe underway

The Hawks is investigating allegations of corruption related to procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.

CAPE TOWN - Another Western Cape municipality is being led by an interim mayor while an investigation into corruption and wrongdoing is underway.

George Mayor Melvin Naik is on leave until 25 May, with his deputy mayor taking over in the meantime.

The Democratic Alliance’s East Region caucus has also requested the party’s federal and provincial leadership suspend Naik from the party and party related activities.

Investigators have conducted raids at the municipal offices and the homes of several municipal officials last week.

George acting executive Mayor Charlotte Clarke said: “I’d like to assure all the communities of George that my purpose and that of the councillor is to maintain stability during this period.”

